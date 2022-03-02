Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

BMO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

