Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.87. 57,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,035. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

