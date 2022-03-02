Bank of America Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $130.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

AMBA stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

