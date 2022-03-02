Bandwidth Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

BAND opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $784.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

