Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.
NYSE BMA opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.20.
About Banco Macro (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
