Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.