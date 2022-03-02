BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

