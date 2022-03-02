Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 183,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Olin by 390.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

