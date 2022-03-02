Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $11.21 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 431,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,687,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 160,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.