Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,232 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

