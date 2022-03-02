Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOVA opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

