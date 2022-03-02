Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of GATX worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GATX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GATX by 596.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GATX by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

