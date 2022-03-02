Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 17,967 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of EPR Properties worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

