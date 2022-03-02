Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 168,884 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $4,031,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.