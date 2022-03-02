Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 718274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.