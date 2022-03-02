Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.

BIDU traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,838. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

