BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 710

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.50.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

