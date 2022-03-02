BabySwap (BABY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $1.00 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,795,340 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

BabySwap Coin Trading

