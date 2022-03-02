B. Riley Comments on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

PFBC stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

