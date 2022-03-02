B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

