Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.