Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $630,189. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avista by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

