Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Shares of RNA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 175,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.