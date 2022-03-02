Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,755. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

