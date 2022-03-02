Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Maxim Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

