Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 241,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

