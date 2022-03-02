Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AWX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.