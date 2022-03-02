AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.51 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AZO traded up $56.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,874.00. 6,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,976.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.72. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

