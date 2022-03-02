AtromG8 Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $950,098.69 and $18,521.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

