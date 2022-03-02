Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

