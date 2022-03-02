Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

