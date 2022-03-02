Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,350 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

