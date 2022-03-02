ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

