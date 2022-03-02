Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of AVIR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

