Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $30.45 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 164,961 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period.

ATRA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 74,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

