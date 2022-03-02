Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astrotech by 178.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the second quarter worth $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

