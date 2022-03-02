Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Astrazeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,926. Astrazeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

