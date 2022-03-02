Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Robert Bailenson Sells 33,417 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGO stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 674,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,077. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.