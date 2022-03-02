Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 758.77%.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.30.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 6,751.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 40.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 103,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Asensus Surgical (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.