Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $108.83 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.