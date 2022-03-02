Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 6.3%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 101,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

