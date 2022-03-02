Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.80

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 100760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.