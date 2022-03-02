Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 1,061,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 641.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group (Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.