ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

