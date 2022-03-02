ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.
Sterling Check Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
