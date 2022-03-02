ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 241,602 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,602 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

