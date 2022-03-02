ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.10. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 7.55 and a 52 week high of 21.34.
RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RocketLab (RKLB)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.