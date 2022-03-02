ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.10. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 7.55 and a 52 week high of 21.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

