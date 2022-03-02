ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,642,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,778 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PlayAGS worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.