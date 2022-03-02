ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $45,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

