Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 10.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 103,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,499,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.