Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 10.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 103,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,499,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arrival by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.