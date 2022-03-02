Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 100,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.